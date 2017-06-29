

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Public health officials say there is a possibility that patrons who attended O’Grady’s pub in the city’s Gay Village this month may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

Toronto public health officers say an employee of the establishment tested positive for the viral liver disease, and anyone who consumed food or drink there between June 7 and June 23 may be at risk.

Officials say the risk of transmission is low, but anyone who dined there should look out for symptoms including fever, tiredness, nausea, loss of appetite, dark urine, stomach pains and jaundiced skin.

The exposure timeline closely tracks Pride Month in the City of Toronto, which ran from June 1-25, where establishments along Church Street are generally busier.

In response, the city will be holding two free Hep. A. vaccination clinics:

June 30 at East York Civic Centre from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

July 1 at Metro Hall, in rooms 308 and 309 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hepatitis A’s symptoms begin between 15 and 50 days after exposure and most people who contract the disease make a full recovery. Infection generally creates a lifetime of immunity.

However, older people and those who suffer from chronic liver conditions face a greater risk of hospitalization or death as a result of the disease.