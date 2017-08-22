

The Canadian Press





LANCASTER, Ont. - One person was killed and five others were injured following a crash involving six vehicles on Monday on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say two tractor-trailers and four passenger vehicles collided in the highway's westbound lanes near the Quebec border at about 2:30 p.m.

One person died at scene and five others were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No names or hometowns have been released, nor have police indicated what might have caused the crash.

Highway 401 westbound was closed at the Quebec border and traffic was detoured onto Highway 2 while police conducted an investigation.