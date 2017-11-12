

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person is dead after a vehicle collided with equipment in a construction zone on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Falls Sunday.

The collision happened on the QEW, between McLeod and Sodom roads at around 12:30 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said.

“We have one confirmed fatality at the scene – a single person in a passenger vehicle collided with equipment in a construction zone,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a social media post.

There is no information yet about the identity of the person who died.

The QEW has been shut down in both directions between McLeod and Sodom roads. The closure is expected to last for several hours as collision reconstruction team looks into the deadly crash.