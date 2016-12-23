One person treated for smoke inhalation after fire at Newmarket residence
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, December 23, 2016 5:32AM EST
One person was treated for minor smoke inhalation after a fire inside a basement apartment in Newmarket overnight.
The fire began in the basement of a home on Roywood Crescent in the early hours of Friday morning.
Police say that they believe the fire resulted from some sort of electrical problem.
The fire has since been knocked down and police say it is not considered suspicious.