Pastor freed from North Korea to attend church in Mississauga on Sunday
A banner saying "Welcome Home Rev. Lim" is shown before a Mississauga pastor freed from North Korea makes an appearance at a church on Sunday.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 11, 2017 8:32PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 11, 2017 8:52PM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- A Canadian pastor released from prison in North Korea this week is planning to attend a church service in Mississauga, Ont., on Sunday.
Hyeong Soo Lim was released on what state media described as "sick bail" after being handed a life sentence with hard labour in 2015.
Lim is a pastor with the Light Korean Presbyterian Church in Mississauga.
His colleague, Rev. Jang Bae, tells The Canadian Press in an email that Lim "will be attending service this Sunday."
Bae says there will be a section for media at the service, and more details will be provided then.
There's no word yet on when exactly Lim arrives in Canada.