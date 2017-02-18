

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Peel police are making a public appeal for information after a pair of similar assaults against women walking in a Brampton neighbourhood on Thursday.

The first assault happened near MacKay Street and North Park Drive at around 10 a.m.

Police say a female was walking in the area when she was approached by the suspect, who proceeded to grab her by the shoulders. The woman was then able to push the man away and break free, police say.

The second assault happened nearby in Maitland Park at around 4 p.m.

Police say the female victim was walking in the area when a male suspect approached her from behind. Police allege that the suspect then grabbed the victim’s arms and spun her around.

The victim, however, was also able to push the man away and break free.

Neither victim sustained injuries as a result of the assaults.

The suspect in both incidents is described as black, about five-foot-ten with a slim build, a thin moustache and hair that was possibly in short braids.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905)-453-2121.