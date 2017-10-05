

Codi Wilson and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The family of a Markham man who’s been missing since Monday say they’re “dumbfounded” by his disappearance and just want to know that he’s safe.

Eugene Kim’s family last saw the 38-year-old father of two on Monday morning in the area of Bayview Avenue and Royal Orchard Boulevard and say they have reason to believe he is now in northern Ontario.

Kim’s brother Sean told reporters Wednesday that Kim texted his wife at around 9 p.m. Monday night and said he would be home in an hour. Hours later, Kim texted his wife to say that he would be home “soon.”

Police previously confirmed that investigators traced Kim’s phone to a cell tower in the area of North Bay, about 335 kilometres from where his family last saw him on Monday morning.

Sean Kim said it appears his brother also paid for a permit to enter Algonquin Park.

“His kids are his world”

Speaking with CP24 Thursday, Kim’s wife Christine said through tears that she just wants to know that her husband is ok and appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

“Please help us – somebody has seen him, please,” she said.

“If he took off on his own, which I find crazy, I just want to know that you’re safe. And then you take whatever time you need. I just want to know you’re safe.”

Kim’s brother-in-law Scott Lim said that Kim’s disappearance has baffled the family.

“Eugene is a standup guy. Above anything else his kids are paramount in his life, alongside his wife,” he said. “He tells me all the time he cherishes those small moments where he gets the kids ready – wakes them up, puts them to bed – those are the moments he cherishes the most.

“So for him to just abandon that, out of thin air, I’m completely dumbfounded about why he would do that. His kids are his world.”

Search continues

Staff at Algonquin Park reported seeing Kim with someone when he purchased the permit but the identity of that person is not known.

Investigators say they currently have no reason to believe that Kim’s disappearance is linked to anything criminal but his family says this behaviour is extremely out of character for him.

A group of 15-20 close family and friends went out again Thursday and split into groups to put up fliers and search.

Officers from two OPP detachments and Algonquin Park conservation officers are also searching area campgrounds for Kim.

Kim, according to police, has no known link to the North Bay area but enjoys camping.

Eugene Kim is described as a Korean male, who is approximately five-feet-nine inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has black hair and wears glasses.

York Regional Police have described Kim’s vehicle as a black Nissan Rouge with licence plate BJJD-108.