

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three men and one woman are facing a combined 165 charges in connection with the seizure of several firearms, more than 300 rounds of ammunition, and approximately $100,000 worth of drugs on Sunday.

The Toronto Police Service’s Guns and Gangs Task Force launched an investigation in late 2016 after receiving information about a group of alleged drug traffickers who were reportedly in the possession of a number of guns.

One Jan. 15, police say five search warrants were executed across Toronto that led to the seizure of seven weapons, 368 rounds of ammunition, more than $45,000 in cash, and a significant quantity of drugs, including heroin, cocaine, MDMA, marijuana and oxycodone.

The firearms seized in the raids included a Tikka T3 rifle, a Robinson Arms XCR- L rifle, a Dagger Sap6 12-gauge shotgun and a Glock 17 9mm handgun, police added.

Speaking at a news conference at Toronto police headquarters Tuesday, Insp. Peter Moreira said four people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

“While you can see the gun and drug seizure is particularly substantial, it represents just one example of the type of work these officers perform,” Moreira said.

“It is having a direct impact on community safety in our city.”

Moreira said while the weapons that were seized on Sunday have not yet been linked directly to any shooting, more forensic testing will be done to see if the guns were involved in any criminal activity.

“There was narcotic sales, primarily, and we’re alleging that firearms were part of that business,” he said.

“There was clearly the trafficking of narcotics and the possession of firearms which is a dangerous mix.”

Two of the suspects arrested in the investigation were known to police, Moreira said.

He added that so far there is nothing to suggest that the suspects had ties to gang activity.

“There is nothing at this point here that is apparent that this was to further any gang activity but clearly there is many associations that are present in the drug trade and so we are still exploring that,” he said.

Police say three of the suspects, Toronto residents Kiarash Parzham, 24, Natasha Gorgan, 23, and Javid Samuel, 22, are all facing multiple drug and weapons charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of property obtained by crime and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A fourth suspect, Trae Greaves, 21, of Richmond Hill, has been charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000 and three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Moreira said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at 416-808-2500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).