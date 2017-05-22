

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police confirm that a body found in Sault Ste. Marie Sunday is that of a missing Brampton woman who investigators believe was murdered while travelling to the Sudbury area.

In news release issued late Sunday night, police said an investigation was launched on May 19 into the disappearance of a Brampton woman identified as 35-year-old mother of two Beata Paciorek.

Police said they believe Paciorek was travelling with several other people in a U-Haul truck from Brampton to the Sudbury area when witness information suggests she was murdered after an altercation at the side of the road.

Two people were arrested in Sault Ste. Marie on Saturday and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Paciorek’s death.

On Sunday, detectives from Peel police’s homicide unit executed a search warrant on a U-Haul truck in the Sault Ste. Marie area and discovered Paciorek’s body in the rear compartment of the vehicle.

Peel police previously announced that Mike Madill, 28, of Shelburne, Ont. and 37-year-old Amy MacDonald of no fixed address, have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the case.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the case to call investigators at the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3205 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).