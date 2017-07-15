

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are appealing to the public for assistance identifying a woman who was found wandering in Scarborough’s Port Union neighbourhood on Friday evening.

Police say that they were called to the Kingston and Ellesmere roads area at around 6 p.m. for a woman in distress.

Once officers arrived on scene, police say they located the woman but were unable to determine her name or address.

Further efforts to identify the woman and return her home have also proved unsuccessful, police say.

The woman is described as about five-feet tall with a slim build, straight grey shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. Police say the woman speaks Tagalog and has advised them that she was born in the Philippines. She was wearing blue pajama pants, a grey nightgown, a black sweater and blue slippers when she was found.

Anyone with information on the woman's identity is asked to contact police at (416) 808-4300 or Crime Stoppers at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).