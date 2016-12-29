

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are looking for a male suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a massage parlour in Vaughan on Wednesday night.

Police say the suspect entered the business near Freshway Drive and Costa Road shortly before 9:30 p.m. and proceeded to sit down in a reception area for several minutes.

At that point, police allege that the suspect approached an employee at the front counter, showed them a handgun and then made a demand for cash.

The suspect then fled the area on foot after being given an unspecified amount of cash.

He is described as white, 30 to 35 years old, about five-foot-ten and 190 lbs. with a muscual build and a reddish brown beard. Police say that the suspect spoke with an accent and was last seen wearing a black toque, a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1 (866) 876-5423, ext. 6631.