

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a man who allegedly exposed himself to a nine-year-old girl at a Markham grocery store.

Police say that the girl was in the store near McCowan Road and Bur Oak Avenue with her father on the afternoon of June 10 when the two briefly became separated.

At that point, police allege that the suspect approached the girl and started speaking to her, identifying himself as ‘George.’

Police say he then exposed himself to the girl and told her not to tell anyone.

The girl, in turn, reported the incident to her father during the car ride home and police were notified.

Police say that investigators have reviewed surveillance footage from the store and determined that the man may have been following the girl around the store before and after the incident.

Images of the suspect along with the blue Pontiac Montana van he was driving have been released as part of the investigation.

The suspect is described as white, about 70 years old with grey, partially balding hair. He was last seen wearing beige shorts and a beige shirt.