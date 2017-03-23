

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say they are looking for a potential sex offender after a 10-year-old girl was assaulted in Malvern on Tuesday.

The girl was walking along a trail near McLevin Avenue and Malvern Street when she was allegedly assaulted by the man. Police say the girl was then able to kick the many away and run to safety.

The incident marked the fourth time in the last six weeks that children have been approached or assaulted by a strange man in the Malvern area but Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook tells CP24 that investigators do not believe any of the cases are linked.

Police previously issued a public safety alert about the three previous incidents on March 11.

Those incidents took place in the Burrows Hall Boulevard and Purvis Crescent and Mammoth Hall Trail and Malvern Street areas.

At the time, Const. David Hopkinson called the rash of incidents “very, very disturbing” and urged children in the area to use caution.

“Be very wary of strangers. You should not get into a car with a strange person and if you are approached you should be contacting a parent or maybe school staff or another guardian, somebody that you know and trust,” he said at the time.

The suspect in the latest incident is described as a brown man, who was wearing all-black clothing with his face covered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).