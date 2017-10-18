

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are trying to identify a woman who allegedly stole a tow truck and then crashed it into another vehicle while fleeing in the Don Mills area earlier this week.

The incident happened on October 16, at around 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a Shoppers Drug Mart in the Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East area.

According to police, a tow truck operator was helping someone in the lot when a woman got into his vehicle and drove off.

As the woman was fleeing the parking lot, the tow truck collided with a westbound vehicle on Lawrence Avenue East before taking off, police said.

The vehicle has since been recovered, however a cellphone was missing from it, police said.

The suspect is described as a woman in her 30s with a medium build, standing between five-foot-eight and five-foot-nine. A suspect photo has also been released.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Toronto police.