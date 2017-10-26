

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are dealing with a possible hostage situation at a King Street West marijuana dispensary.

According to Const. David Hopkinson, a person was reportedly seen entering the establishment with a weapon at around 1 p.m.

Hopkinson said that reports suggest the suspect may have taken someone inside with him at the time, though it is unclear whether there is an active hostage situation.

Police say that they have been unable to make contact with anyone inside the establishment at this point.

“We had indication that a man with a gun had taken somebody else inside a business at this location. Now, there is a time between when we got the report and when the officers arrived on scene and what happened in that time we don’t know,” Hopkinson told CP24. “We are treating this as if someone is in that building, they are armed and they may have somebody under their control.

A heavy police presence is currently in the area, including members of the Emergency Task Force.

Reports from the scene suggest that an officer with a loudspeaker has attempted to make contact with somebody inside the 365 Dispensary.

"We know that you are inside the 365 Dispensary. We have the building surrounded, you will not get hurt. You need to come outside, you need to do it now,” the officer was heard saying.

The officer with the loudspeaker was also heard asking anyone inside the building to make some sort of noise or call 9-1-1 in order to confirm their presence.

Meanwhile, police have asked the occupants of a number of nearby businesses to shelter in place.

The manager of Calii Love, which is two doors down from the dispensary, tells CP24 that staff have locked their entrances and are waiting inside with several customers until the situation is resolved.

King Street West is currently closed between Charlotte Street and Blue Jays Way.

The 501 Queen, 504 King and 514 Cherry streetcars are also turning back westbound at Church, and eastbound at Spadina Avenue.

View from inside @ShopprsDrugMart on King and Peter. Shoppers ordered to stay away from the windows @CP24 #toronto pic.twitter.com/qIQSiNJ1nM — Rebecca Field Jager (@BecJager) October 26, 2017