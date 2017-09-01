

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say innocent bystanders are lucky to be alive after a fatal shooting that began in the parking lot of a North York mall and then came to a tragic end inside the building.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Jovane Clarke, parked in a south lot at North York Sheridan Mall at around 5 p.m. on Thursday and was immediately approached by four suspects.

Police say that at least two of those suspects opened fire on Clarke, causing him to run into the mall. At that point, police say one of the suspects followed Clarke into the mall and shot him multiple times.

He was then pronounced dead on scene.

Police say that both the parking lot and the mall were “filled with shoppers and pedestrians” at the time of the shooting.

“We are very fortunate that no else is dead,” Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone told reporters on Friday morning. “We talked about it amongst our team. We consider ourselves lucky.”

Though a motive for the shooting is not immediately clear, Carbone told reporters that he has “no doubt” that Clarke was targeted.

He said that police are currently reviewing “a great deal of surveillance footage” and hope to be able to release video of the suspects in the coming days.

In the meantime, he said that officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area who may have witnessed the shooting or captured part of it on a cell phone or dashboard camera to come forward.

“This particular case is concerning. It is very violent,” Carbone said.

Six vehicles with bullet holes

Carbone would not confirm how many shell casings were located in the mall and in its parking lot but reports from the scene suggested at least 25 shots were fired.

On Friday morning, bullet holes were also visible on at least six parked vehicles as well as windows belonging to both a Tim Hortons and Dollarama.

All told, there were about 100 cars that could not be taken from the scene due to the investigation on Thursday but Carbone said on Friday morning that the owners of those vehicles will now be allowed to claim them.

He said that the mall also opened as scheduled on Friday following the completion of an investigation by forensics officers inside.

Police, however, remain on scene and will be canvassing the mall and the surrounding neighbourhood for information throughout the day.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” Carbone said.