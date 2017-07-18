

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have charged five men in relation to a recent spate of motorcycle thefts in North York, some of which involved pointing firearms at the vehicles’ owners.

Toronto police investigators say that since May 2017, they have been called to numerous reports of motorcycle thefts in the eastern half of North York.

A group of men would allegedly target the bikes, and sometimes their owners.

Police said some robberies involved suspects pointing what were then believed to be live firearms at victims.

The group also employed a stolen black BMW 325 sedan as a getaway vehicle, police said.

On Saturday, five men, four from Toronto and one from London, Ont., were taken into custody.

Three stolen motorbikes were recovered, along with the group’s purported getaway car.

An imitation Kalashnikov carbine and an imitation Glock .45 calibre handgun, along with some live rifle ammunition were also seized.

They are all facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime. One suspect was charged with pointing a firearm.

All five men appeared in court at Old City Hall on Sunday morning.