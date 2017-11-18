

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police will hold a news conference this afternoon to provide an update on a daylight stabbing in the city’s Weston neighbourhood earlier this week.

Angus, Ontario resident David Blacquiere was fatally stabbed outside of a Shopper’s Drug Mart near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue on the morning of Nov. 14.

Police have previously said that stabbing occurred after an altercation took place inside and outside of a vehicle in the parking lot of the pharmacy.

Blacquiere, 54, was rushed to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man that they allege helped the suspect flee the scene, identified as Demetrius McFarquhar, but have provided few details about the stabbing suspect.

Today’s news conference is scheduled for noon at police headquarters on College Street.

Det. Rob North will be addressing reporters.