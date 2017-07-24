

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for suspects after two separate shootings in Scarborough claimed the lives of three people on Sunday.

At around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the area of McLevin Avenue and Empringham Drive, near Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road, for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, a man, believed to be in his 20s, was found without vital signs.

Attempts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

In a news release issued Monday, police said a brown male in his mid-20s was seen speeding away from the scene on McLevin Avenue in a light-coloured four-door vehicle. He reportedly had some facial hair and was seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim as investigators are still working to notify next-of-kin.

The shooting came less than 24 hours after two men were shot and killed at a backyard barbecue at a home on Gennela Square early Sunday morning.

One woman was also seriously injured at the birthday barbecue, which was attended by about 200 people.

Investigators have not yet said if they believe the two shootings are connected.

Toronto police spokesperson Mark Pugash said police are concerned about the recent incidents and said investigators are treating the shootings “extremely seriously.”

“It is something that should concern people. It concerns us. Any homicide under any circumstances is a cause for concern,” Pugash said.

He added initial reports suggested that investigators are having trouble getting witnesses to come forward in connection with the fatal double shooting on Sunday morning.

“We see support from the community every single day and it is important in every crime and I am confident that we will start getting information from the public in this double homicide.”

Despite the latest spate of shootings, Pugash said homicides are down 41 per cent this year over last year.

“There are what we call clusters, which is multiple homicides in a short period of time and we have between six and nine of those a year and by the end of the year, the numbers tend to be in a narrow range,” Pugash said.

“Now that doesn’t diminish the importance or the seriousness, and I can certainly understand that people in the community affected by this are very concerned and so are we and we will do whatever is necessary to detect these, but perspective is always important.”