

Web Staff, CP24.com





Thousands of people will flock to Toronto’s downtown core over the weekend for the 2017 Pride Parade and a slew of other festivities. During this time, a number of road closures will be in effect along parade routes and elsewhere.

Here’s what to look out for:

Church Street Pride Festival

Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Church Street will be closed from Carlton Street to Hayden Street until 6 a.m. Monday for the Church Street Pride Festival.

Trans Pride March

On Friday, starting at 7 p.m., the Pride Trans March will begin on Church Street and proceed through the downtown core.

It will head from Church and Isabella streets to Bloor Street East, south on Yonge Street and east on Carlton Street where it will conclude at Allan Gardens at around 8 p.m.

Pride and Remembrance Run

The festival will also close Wellesley and Alexander streets between Church and Yonge streets on Saturday for the annual Pride and Remembrance Run.

Wellesley Street East will be closed from Yonge Street to Jarvis Street from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wellesley Street East will also be closed from Yonge Street to Queen’s Park Crescent East, and Queen’s Park Crescent East from Bloor Street West to College Street from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pride Parade

The weekend gears up to the final event on Sunday, June 25. The parade will kick off on Church and Bloor streets, head west on Bloor, south on Yonge Street and east on Dundas Street toward Victoria Street.

Though the parade itself will last from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., many road closures will come into effect at around 8 a.m.

TTC closures this weekend, too

There will be no service on Line 3 between McCowan and Kennedy stations this weekend, from June 24 to June 25, for maintenance work.

Shuttle buses will be operating along the route throughout the closure.