

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Ryerson University is the latest Toronto-area school to have confirmed mumps cases on campus, bringing the city’s total number to 43.

The manager of operations and strategy of Ryerson’s Recreation and Athletics Centre (RAC), Heather Adam, confirmed that a student within their athletics department had contracted the viral infection.

Adam said the student in question likely had mumps while working as a scorekeeper at the RAC though she did not believe the student contracted it there.

Ryerson students were informed of the confirmed case via email on March 17.

Toronto Public Health says they’ve had two cases related to Ryerson University to date, though it’s unclear when the second case was reported.

This brings the total number of mumps cases at Toronto schools to five. The other schools affected include one at King Edward Public School, one at Hodgson Senior Public School and one at Forest Hill Collegiate.

The initial outbreak was said to be linked to bars and restaurants in the city’s west-end, particularly between Queen Street and King Street from Spadina Avenue to Dufferin Street.

The number of cases hovered around 14 in February and has escalated ever since.

The mumps is a viral infection spread through coughing, sneezing and coming in contact with saliva.

It’s typically contracted through kissing or sharing drinks, utensils, food or water bottles.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, swelling of the salivary glands, loss of appetite, headaches and low energy.

In more severe cases, mumps can produce infection in the brain, painful swelling of the testicles or ovaries, pancreatitis or hearing loss.

Toronto Public Health is urging Torontonians to call their doctor to see if they’re properly vaccinated.

Officials say those born between 1970 and 1992 should especially check their vaccination records as they may have only received one of two vital doses as a child.