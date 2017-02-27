

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A second person has died in hospital after being pulled from a fire alleged to have been intentionally set at a youth facility in the Kawartha Lakes area.

The fire broke out at the facility on Quaker Road, northwest of the Village of Oakwood, on Friday afternoon.

One person pulled from the fire was declared dead on Friday, while two others were rushed to hospital.

Ontario Provincial Police said Monday that one of the people transported to hospital, an employee of the youth centre, has died of injuries sustained in the fire.

Police have not released the identity of either of the people who died.

OPP say a youth is now facing two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the fire as well as a charge of arson causing bodily harm.

The youth cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.