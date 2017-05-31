

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





St. Francis Xavier Secondary School in Mississauga was in lockdown for much of the day Wednesday after a student was stabbed inside the school building.

Peel Regional Police announced the lockdown at around 11:15 a.m. after the boy was stabbed at the school.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in Toronto with serious injuries, Peel Paramedic Services said. Police said the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police said they are looking for a male suspect who fled the area wearing a black sweater and a red polo. Const. Baljit Saini said that one suspect is a student at the same school.

A number of area schools were briefly placed in a hold and secure as police search for the suspect. St. Francis Xavier's hold and secure was lifted at 2:25 p.m.

Saini said the suspect and victim knew each other, but did not say how the confrontation arose.

Police said later on Wednesday afternoon that they had arrested two people under the age of 18 and were seeking a third in relation to the incident.