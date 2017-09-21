

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto firefighters say nobody was injured when a “substantial amount of glass” fell from the 19th floor of the Four Seasons Hotel in Yorkville on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the hotel, on Yorkville Avenue between Bay and Yonge streets at 1:36 p.m. for reports of fallen glass.

A witness told CP24 some of the glass fell on a bar patio below, but nobody was present at the time.

Firefighters said building security searched the area and found nobody was injured.

The outside pane of a double pane of glass broke and fell onto the ground below, firefighters said.

Engineers are at the scene assessing the structural stability of glass panels on the building.

Police have closed Yorkville Avenue from Yonge to Bay streets to allow for cleanup.

There have been four other reported incidents of glass falling from the hotel since 2015.

Nobody was injured in any those incidents.