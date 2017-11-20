Police say one man has been arrested after two people were allegedly sprayed with an unknown substance on a subway train last week.

Officers were called to Spadina Station at around 1:45 p.m. on Friday after two passengers on a northbound train were approached by an unknown suspect and sprayed with some type of substance.

Police say one of the passengers suffered redness and irritation to the eyes and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators released a security camera image of the suspect last week and in a news release issued Monday, police said 26-year-old Tristan Anthony Miller, of Toronto, was arrested in connection with the incident.

He has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of administering a noxious substance.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall today.