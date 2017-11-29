Suspect charged with first-degree murder in fatal stabbing at Meadowvale Town Centre
Devin Beals is pictured in this handout photo distributed by Peel Regional Police.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017 12:45PM EST
Peel Regional Police have arrested a suspect in last week’s fatal stabbing at Meadowvale Town Centre in Mississauga.
Police were called to Meadowvale Town Centre at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 after receiving reports about a fight.
Officers arrived and found three male victims suffering from stab wounds.
One of the victims was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, but died of his wounds a short time later. He has since been identified as 22-year-old Heidrah Shraim.
The two other victims were injured, but survived.
The suspect was taken into custody Tuesday night within hours of a warrant being issued for his arrest.
Police say 48-year-old Devin Beals, of no fixed address has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
He was scheduled to make a court appearance Wednesday.