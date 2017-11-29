

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police have arrested a suspect in last week’s fatal stabbing at Meadowvale Town Centre in Mississauga.

Police were called to Meadowvale Town Centre at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 after receiving reports about a fight.

Officers arrived and found three male victims suffering from stab wounds.

One of the victims was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, but died of his wounds a short time later. He has since been identified as 22-year-old Heidrah Shraim.

The two other victims were injured, but survived.

The suspect was taken into custody Tuesday night within hours of a warrant being issued for his arrest.

Police say 48-year-old Devin Beals, of no fixed address has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance Wednesday.