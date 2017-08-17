

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 46-year-old Toronto man has been charged after he allegedly pointed his phone up a woman’s skirt at Yorkdale Mall on Tuesday.

Police say that they were called to the mall at 3:16 p.m. on Tuesday after a 27-year-old woman reported that a man was following her very closely up a flight of stairs and his behaviour was “strange.”

She told police he had his phone out and appeared to be recording her.

At 5:43 p.m. that same day, police said a 22-year-old woman told them that a man followed her up the same flight of stairs.

The suspect was allegedly seen pointing his phone up the woman’s skirt and the phone’s camera light was on.

Police located the man and took him into custody without incident.

A suspect identified as Brent Atkins was charged with two counts of voyeurism and two counts of mischief — interfere with property.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 1000 Finch Avenue West on Sept. 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).