

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The suspect vehicle that struck and dragged an Ontario Provincial Police officer during a “routine” traffic stop in Mississauga on Monday has been located unoccupied.

Peel Regional Police Const. Bally Saini told reporters at the scene that the officer was conducting a traffic stop at around 9 a.m. in the area of Highway 403 and Hurontario Street when the driver of the vehicle he had pulled over sped off, dragging the officer for a distance.

The vehicle involved in the incident was spotted fleeing northbound on Hurontario Street and the officer was rushed to hospital with injuries described at the time as "critical."

“It was very serious at first,” Saini said of the officer’s condition. “It has been downgraded to non-life-threatening now.”

Later in a social media post, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the injuries are minor and the officer, identified as Cons. Patrick Chatelain, is expected to make a full recovery.

At around 1 p.m. Peel Regional Police located the suspect vehicle in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Trailwood Drive near Hurontario Street but said the suspects involved are still outstanding.

The suspect vehicle was seized by police and taken to forensic identification services for expert analysis.

Saini said investigators believe there were four occupants inside the vehicle at the time but detailed descriptions were not provided.

Members of the collision reconstruction unit and forensic identification unit were on scene conducting an investigation.

The westbound Highway 403 off-ramp to Hurontario Street was closed as well as the eastbound Highway 403 on-ramp to southbound Hurontario Street but the area has since reopened.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.