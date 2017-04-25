

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Taco Bell says it plans to offer its customers beer to compliment that burrito, starting at its Queen West Toronto location this summer.

The chain says it the move to serve suds “aims to reinvent the way fans and millennials experience dining in their restaurants,” a news release issued Tuesday said.

It is also part of plan to revamp the look and feel of the chain’s 170 existing Canadian restaurants, and expand the footprint of the chain from 170 stores today to become “a 700-restaurant brand in Canada.”

“The newly opened Taco Bell Canada locations will showcase an overhauled design footprint, featuring updated décor, local artwork, open kitchen layouts, open plating and shareable menus. The new Taco Bell stores provide increased transparency into how food is prepared, while also simplifying and modernizing the restaurant experience,” the company says.

The first of the chain’s outlets to start serving beer to customers of legal drinking age will be its “flagship” location, at 484 Queen Street West.

More alcoholic beverages beyond beer could be added to menus in the future.