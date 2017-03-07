

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Two more cases of mumps were discovered at Toronto elementary schools on Tuesday, bringing the city’s total to 28, Toronto Public Health says.

Three of those cases originate from Toronto public schools.

The school board confirmed one case of mumps yesterday but Toronto District School Board spokersperson Shari Shwartz-Maltz told CTV News Toronto Tuesday that there are two new confirmed cases of mumps stemming from two different public schools

The TDSB is expected to announce the schools affected at a news conference at around 5 p.m.

Shari says officials will address the media about the cases once parents at each respective school have been notified.

Yesterday, the tally of mumps cases in the city sat at 26 with only one deriving from a TDSB school.

That school was identified Monday as Forest Hill Collegiate.

At the time, Shwartz-Maltz said school cleaning staff completed an intense cleaning of the whole school.

In a newsletter, school officials assured parents that they shouldn’t feel overly concerned about the case.

“The risk of acquiring the mumps in Toronto schools is low because most schools have high vaccination rates and the mumps vaccine is required for school attendance in Ontario,” the letter said. “Students who are not up-to-date with mumps vaccinations can be excluded from school.”

Despite the lax warning, the TDSB urged parents to take precautionary measures for themselves and for their children for the time being.

The initial outbreak was apparently linked to bars in the city’s west-end, particularly Queen Street and King Street West from Spadina Avenue to Dufferin Street.

The number of cases, which sat around 14 last month, has grown ever since.

The mumps virus is spread through coughing, sneezing and coming into contact with saliva. Officials say it’s often contracted when people share drinks or utensils, food or water bottles or kissing.

Symptoms include fever, swelling of salivary glands, a loss of appetite, headaches and tiredness.

In severe cases, mumps can cause infection in the brain, painful swelling of the testicles or ovaries, pancreatitis and hearing loss.

Pregnant women who become infected are also at a higher risk of miscarriage.

Toronto Public Health is reminding people to call their doctor and check their vaccination record.

Those born between 1970 and 1992, in particular, should check their records as they may have only received one of two necessary doses as a child.