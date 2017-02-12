

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Periods of heavy snowfall are in the forecast for Toronto on Sunday and parts of the GTA could see freezing rain.

A special weather statement has been issued for much of the GTA with Environment Canada is calling for up to 10 centimetres of snow in the region today.

“Snow, heavy at times, will start early this morning and end this evening. Local blowing snow will also be a concern this evening due to strengthening winds,” the national weather agency’s advisory read.

“Hazardous winter travelling conditions are expected, as untreated roads will become snow covered and slippery, and visibilities will be reduced. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination.”

Mississauga, Brampton, Halton Hills, Milton, Burlington and Oakville could see periods of freezing rain this morning.

The city says 200 salt trucks are currently out salting main roads and downtown bike lanes.

Pearson International Airport is warning travellers to check their flight status ahead of time as the weather today may cause delays and cancellations.

The snow is expected to taper off Monday morning.

Toronto will see a high of 1 C today.