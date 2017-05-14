

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal plane crash in Oxford County this weekend.

In a news release issued by Ontario Provincial Police, investigators said they received a report Saturday night of a missing man who was last seen in Blandford-Blenheim Township at around 11 a.m. that morning.

Police said the man was seen leaving a private airstrip, piloting his small, fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft.

A search was conducted by members of the OPP and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and at around 6 a.m. Sunday, the crashed aircraft was located just east of an airstrip on Township Road 12 in Blandford-Blenheim Township.

The sole occupant of the plane was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending next-of-kin notification, investigators added.

The office of the coroner and the OPP are assisting the Transportation Safety Board in its investigation.