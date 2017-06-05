

The Canadian Press





NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is spending his morning in Ontario's Niagara region, appearing on the well-known American morning show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" before later getting out on the Niagara River.

He'll sit down with morning show co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in Niagara Falls for what the show's producer says will be a mix of personal and political talk.

The ABC show, which also airs on CTV, is taping some editions in Canada this week.

Trudeau will then mark World Environment Day by paddling the Niagara River with Environment Minister Catherine McKenna.

Trudeau rushes back to Ottawa for a meeting in the afternoon with Chilean President Michelle Bachelet.