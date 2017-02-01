

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The TTC says starting today, commuters who frequently park at Downsview and Wilson stations will get some “much-needed” relief as more than 1,000 additional parking spaces open up at Yorkdale Station.

The newly renovated lot, which was initially scheduled to open last year, offers covered heated parking spaces at a multi-level garage for $7 per day.

To receive the $7 rate, commuters must enter the lot on the south side, where there is a sign that indicates it is designated for "TTC Parking." They must also enter the garage between 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. or until the 1,000 spots are taken.

In recent months, commuters have expressed frustration over the lack of parking options at subway stations along the Yonge-University- Spadina subway line.

The closure of the commuter parking lot at Wilson Station in December particularly upset drivers who said other lots in the area are flooded with cars every morning.

The lot, located on Billy Bishop Way, is one of multiple commuter parking lots slated for redevelopment by Build Toronto after being declared surplus land by city council in 2009.

To address current and future commuter parking shortages, city council voted Tuesday to assemble an expert panel to look into the issue.

Ward 10 Coun. James Pasternak, who tabled the motion, previously called the commuter parking situation “absolute chaos.”

In a report released in December, the TTC said an additional 2,162 spaces will be lost over the next few years at Wilson and Downsview stations.

The TTC says those spaces will be recovered when the when the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension is operational at the end of 2017.

According to the TTC, 2,800 additional parking spaces will be available when the subway extension is up and running.