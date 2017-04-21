

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man and woman from Hamilton are facing robbery charges after allegedly attempting to carjack a woman in the parking lot of Burlington’s Mapleview Mall on Monday night.

Halton Regional Police say that at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, a woman was walking to her car parked outside of Mapleview Mall.

She was allegedly confronted by a woman who told her she had a gun and demanded that she hand over keys to the vehicle.

Investigators say the victim refused to hand over her keys and a male suspect joined in the confrontation and demanded the victim hand over her keys.

The victim then flagged down a man driving a pickup truck through the parking lot and asked him to call police.

The man and woman then fled the scene on foot.

Police arrived at the scene and located the two suspects a short distance away.

Suspects identified as Tanya Lyn Shepherd, 32, and James Neff, 35, were arrested and charged with robbery.

They are scheduled to appear in court on May 17, 2017.

Police say they are looking to speak with the male driver of the pickup truck that the victim flagged down for help.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Phil Vandenbeukel at 905-825-474, ext. 2343, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).