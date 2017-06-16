

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people were taken to hospital, one in life-threatening condition, after a collision involving a motorcycle and a car on Lake Shore Boulevard shortly after midnight.

Reports from the scene suggest that the car was making a left hand turn at Carlaaw Avenue when it struck the motorcycle, which was travelling westbound on Lake Shore Boulevard.

The victims, a man and a woman, were both travelling on the motorcycle, according to paramedics.

One of them sustained life-threatening injures while the other sustained serious injuries.