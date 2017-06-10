Two people taken to hospital after Etobicoke crash
A vehicle involved in a collision on Martin Grove Road early Saturday morning is shown.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, June 10, 2017 10:07AM EDT
Two people sustained non-life threatening injuries after a vehicle struck a tree, took out a fire hydrant and ended up on its roof on a sidewalk in Etobicoke on Saturday morning.
The accident happened on Martin Grove Road near Rathburn Road at around 4:30 a.m.
Police say that two vehicles were involved, including the vehicle that rolled over.
Paramedics took one person to a trauma centre and another to a local hospital following the crash. Both have non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
Police are investigating.