

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people sustained non-life threatening injuries after a vehicle struck a tree, took out a fire hydrant and ended up on its roof on a sidewalk in Etobicoke on Saturday morning.

The accident happened on Martin Grove Road near Rathburn Road at around 4:30 a.m.

Police say that two vehicles were involved, including the vehicle that rolled over.

Paramedics took one person to a trauma centre and another to a local hospital following the crash. Both have non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Police are investigating.