

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The U.S. Coast Guard says the search continues this morning for Toronto filmmaker Rob Stewart, who went missing while scuba diving in the Florida Keys Tuesday afternoon.

The 37-year-old documentary filmmaker, best known for his 2006 film ‘Sharkwater,’ disappeared after resurfacing from a deep dive near Alligator Reef in Islamorada, Florida at around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“They came up and the dive master went aboard the boat first and collapsed and fainted. They saw Rob come up right behind him and Rob signaled he was ok. They dealt with the guy there, turned around and Rob was gone,” Stewart’s father Brian said Wednesday.

At the time of his disappearance, his family said he was gathering footage for the sequel to his 2006 documentary.

Speaking to CP24 Thursday morning, U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant Commander Ryan Kelley said dive teams, boats, helicopters and planes are out this morning continuing the search.

“There will be additional surface assets out there in the search area again today as well as a Customs and Border Control dive team with sonar capability that will bring in an additional sensor to try to locate Mr. Stewart,” Kelley said.

“We’ve saturated the search area of an 11 by 25-mile area. The one positive thing is the initial report we know precisely where he went missing at the time and that helps narrow the search area.”

Kelley said they are concerned about the amount of time that has passed.

“We are always working against the clock to try to locate anybody missing out there and that is definitely one of our concerns and we’re taking that into account,” he said.

“We’re doing everything we can to find him.”

Stewart’s father described his son as an “amazing” swimmer.

“They don’t know whether he collapsed or he faded or what but we do know that he is an amazing swimmer, who has done thousands of dives and he knows this, he knows what to do, so if he is awake they will find him,” he said.

“We have to believe that he is the kind of person who will survive.”

Environmental activist Capt. Paul Watson, who was working with Stewart on his new documentary, said he dispatched his own patrol boat Wednesday to help with the search.

“We were in contact with the U.S. Coast Guard. They advised us to not come in to the primary search area. There were too many vessels but to search north,” he told CP24 Thursday.

“Rob could have drifted 160 miles during this time so right now our vessel is up around Jupiter, Florida, making its way up toward Miami and searching along the way.”