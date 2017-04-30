

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Crews are assessing the structural integrity of a house in Scarborough’s Brookside neighbourhood after a motorist crashed into the residence early this morning.

It happened on Trefoil Court, near Finch and Morningside avenues, shortly after 4 a.m.

Police say they do not believe anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash and no one was injured.

No arrests have been made at this time.