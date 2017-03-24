Vehicle flees the scene after hitting pedestrian in North York
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 7:36AM EDT
Police are looking for a van that fled the scene after striking a pedestrian in North York on Friday morning.
It happened near Wilson Heights Boulevard and Sheppard Avenue at around 6:50 a.m.
Police say the victim, a woman in her 20s, sustained a leg injury and bruise to her face.
No vehicle description has been released at this point.