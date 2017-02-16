

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have identified a woman who was killed during an assault inside a high-rise apartment building in the city’s east end Thursday morning.

Michelle Riley, 36, was located "in medical distress" on the 10th floor unit at a building on Dawes Road near St. Clair Avenue at around 8:30 a.m.

She was then pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics a short time later.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said the incident was first reported to police as an assault, possibly involving roommates.

One person was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Det. Sgt. Tim Gallant was, however, unable to confirm that detail when questioned by CP24 on Thursday afternoon.

“At this point it is too early in investigation to give any of that information pending the notification of next-of-kin,” he said.

Gallant would not provide information about a potential cause of death, other than to say that the victim had “obvious injuries.”

He said that paramedics did attempt CPR but were unable to revive the victim.

Speaking with CP24 at the building on Thursday morning, a friend described the victim as a “great person” who “loved to be around people” but who also had her struggles and "caused drama sometimes."

This is the city’s 10th homicide of 2017.

A suspect identified as 51-year-old Toronto resident Brian Williams has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is expected to make a court appearance Friday.