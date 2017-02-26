

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Police say a 34-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times while walking his dog downtown yesterday was attacked after he accidentally bumped into another man on the street.

The victim was walking his dog westbound on Dundas Street East near Dalhousie Street at around 4 p.m. when he unintentionally made contact with another man, police said in a news release.

According to police, the second man pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed the victim multiple times in his ribs and back.

The man and a woman who was at the scene then fled the area, taking off northbound on Dalhousie Street.

Paramedics took the 34-year-old man to hospital with serious injuries, while his dog was taken by police to a local shelter. The man has since been released from hospital and reunited with his dog.

On Sunday, police released two images of the man and the woman who fled the scene and are asking anyone with information to get in touch with investigators.

The man is described as white, with tanned skin, standing between five-foot-two and five-foot-five. He has a thin build and was wearing a black parka, blue jeans, a toque, and black shoes.



The woman is described as black with light skin. She was wearing a brown bomber-style jacket, white sneakers with red socks, and was carrying a knapsack.

Police are also appealing to anyone who witnessed the stabbing, or who recorded video on their cellphone or dashboard car camera in the area to come forward.

Anyone with video or information regarding the stabbing is being asked to contact investigators at 416-808-5100 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).