Water main break closes eastbound Highway 7 in Vaughan
City crews are on site directing traffic while eastbound Highway 7 remains closed following a water main break. (J.P. Moczulski/The Canadian Press)
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 10:02AM EDT
A water main break at eastbound Highway 7 in Vaughan is laying up drivers.
Eastbound traffic between Keele Street and Baldwin Avenue is blocked.
“All eastbound lanes are closed,” said Ghassan Saad, Supervisor of Traffic Management Operations in York region. “It will be in effect for a few days.”
The water main break occurred on Thursday.
NOTICE: watermain break at Keele Street and Highway 7. One right eastbound lane closed. @YRP are onsite directing traffic. #Vaughan— City of Vaughan (@City_of_Vaughan) March 30, 2017