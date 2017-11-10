

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





An 18-year-old Oshawa woman has been charged after a man was stabbed several times in Oshawa’s Cordova Park on Thursday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police investigators say they were called to Cordova Park, south of Highway 401 sometime after 4:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Police allege a female suspect arranged to meet with a 23-year-old male victim in the park.

When they met, an argument ensued and the woman allegedly stabbed the man several times and fled the scene.

Paramedics arrived to find the man in serious condition; he was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a trauma centre in Toronto.

Police located the female suspect at a nearby home and arrested her.

She was identified by police as Bryanna Costello.

She was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and weapons dangerous.

Costello was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Dellipizzi at 1-88-579-1520, ext. 2766.