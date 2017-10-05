

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One of two people killed in a crash in Hamilton Thursday morning may have been the victim of an assault and abduction.

Waterloo Regional Police were chasing the car after getting word of the possible abduction. The Special Investigations Unit is now investigating the circumstances around the deadly incident.

Waterloo Regional Police Insp. Mike Haffner said that police were called to an area in Cambridge, Ont. at 9:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a possible abduction and assault of a female.

Officers found a vehicle driven by a male and carrying a female passenger. Haffner said the driver failed to stop for police and so officers began a pursuit.

About 25 minutes later, the suspect vehicle collided head-on with a transport truck on Highway 6 near Mountsberg Road in the region of Freelton, a rural part of Hamilton.

Both occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Haffner said no police officers were injured in the chase.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday afternoon, SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon would not confirm if the woman killed in the crash was the subject of the abduction investigation.

Highway 6 is closed in both directions between Campbellville Road and Concession 10 while police investigate, the OPP says.

The closure is expected to last into the evening rush hour.

The SIU is called to investigate any interaction between an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.