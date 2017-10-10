

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The woman who was killed when a driver mounted a curb in North York she was standing near and struck her before speeding off last week has been identified as a 63-year-old New Brunswick woman.

Debbie Graves of Riverview, NB was walking on the north side of York Miss Road, west of Don Mills Road on Oct. 4 after 11 p.m.

Police said a driver of a blue Nissan Rogue departed the roadway, mounted the curb and struck her.

The driver then left the scene of the crash in the vehicle, police said.

Graves was pronounced dead at the scene.

An obituary published in New Brunswick says Graves has two daughters and had earlier lost her husband and one of her sisters.

“She was very creative and loved gardening, sewing, completing "projects" and above all she was a devoted wife and mother,” her obituary read. “She was at her happiest during time spent with her family.”

She worked at Numeris, a broadcast audience research firm.

“The Numeris family was shocked and saddened to learn this tragic news,” Numeris communications director Tom Jenks told CP24 on Tuesday. “Debbie Graves was an incredibly valued member of our team and we will miss her greatly. This is an ongoing police investigation that we hope is resolved quickly.”