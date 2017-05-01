

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A young child has died after a house fire broke out in a row of semidetached homes in Hamilton Monday morning.

Crews arrived at the scene on Golden Orchard Drive shortly after 10 a.m. to find smoke pouring from a basement unit and flames shooting from the front windows, Hamilton Fire Department spokesperson Claudio Mostacci said.

Firefighters were told that a toddler was still inside and immediately went in to begin aggressive search and rescue.

“The conditions that the firefighters had to go into to locate the child were certainly very difficult,” Mostacci said.

Firefighters managed to locate and retrieve the child from the home. But despite their efforts and those of paramedics, the child succumbed to injuries sustained in the fire and was pronounced dead at hospital.

The sex and exact age of the child are not yet known.

The fire was confined to a single unit and the cause has not yet been determined, fire officials said.

Mostacci said the child was at home with an adult who was outside of the unit when the fire broke out.

Investigators from the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal have been called in to investigate and are expected to attend the scene today.

Hamilton police are holding the scene until investigators arrive.

No other injuries were reported in the fire.