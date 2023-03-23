

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Alt-rockerAlanis Morissette is one of the headliners this year's concert series at the annual RBC Canadian Open golf tournament.

The seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter will close out the two-night concert seriesJune 10 at the Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto.

Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

In previous years, artists Maroon 5, Flo Rida and The Glorious Sons performed at the concert.

Hosted by RBC, in partnership with Live Nation and Golf Canada, performances will take place with opening acts from RBC's First Up with RBCxMusic program.

Morissette released her tenth album “The Storm Before the Calm” in June 2022, which focused on self-discovery and healing.

This summer, she will also be performing in the United States at the Boston Calling Music Festival in Boston, the Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Md., and the Sound on Sound Music Festival in Bridgeport, Conn.

A musical based on Morissette's 1995 album “Jagged Little Pill” will hit the Mirvish stage this fall. The Toronto production is set to run from October to November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2023.