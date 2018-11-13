2015 'Bachelor' star pleads guilty to reduced charge in fatal crash
In this Sept. 14, 2107, file photo, reality TV star Chris Soules, of "The Bachelor,"Â appears at a hearing in Buchanan County District Court. (Matthew Putney/The Courier via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 4:46PM EST
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa - A farmer who appeared on ABC's “The Bachelor” has pleaded guilty in a fatal crash last year near his home in northern Iowa.
In an agreement with prosecutors announced Tuesday, 36-year-old Chris Soules pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident. The misdemeanour charge carries a penalty of up to two years in prison. Soules' attorney says he could also get a deferred judgment and no jail time when he's sentenced in January.
Soules had been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, a felony that carries up to five years behind bars.
Soule was arrested after he rear-ended a tractor in April 2017, killing 66-year-old Kenny Mosher. Soules called 911 and waited for first responders, but left before police arrived.
Soules appeared on “The Bachelor” and “Dancing With The Stars” in 2015.
