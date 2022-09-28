Coolio, 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper, dead at 59
This Thursday, June 25, 2015 photo shows Coolio at the 2015 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/AP)
CNN
Published Wednesday, September 28, 2022 9:29PM EDT
(CNN) -- Coolio, the '90s rapper who lit up the music charts with hits like "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," has died, his friend and manager Jarez Posey, told CNN. He was 59.
Posey said Coolio died in the afternoon hours local time in Los Angles on Wednesday.
Details on the circumstances were not immediately available.
This story is developing and will be updated.
